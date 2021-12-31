UKPSC Lower PCS answer key 2021 released on ukpsc.gov.in - Get DIRECT link here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the Lower PCS exam. Candidates can check the answer key through the official website of UKPSC, ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can also raise objections by January 6, 2022 on the official website.

UKPSC Preliminary exam was conducted on December 12, 2021. As per reports, nearly 1 lakh candidates appeared for UKPSC Preliminary exam.

UKPSC Answer Key 2021: Steps to check Lower PCS answer key

- Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission – ukpsc.gov.in.

- On the Homepage, click on the 'Online Objection on Answer Keys of Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Pre Exam 2021' link

- Enter your required details -- Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Key to login.

- UKPSC Lower PCS answer key 2021 will appear on the screen.

- Raise objections, if any through the official website

UKPSC Answer Key 2021 direct link: ukpsc.net.in