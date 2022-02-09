UKPSC FRO Recruitment 2021: Preliminary written exam result released - Details here

The Preliminary Written Examination for the selection of 46 Forest Range Officers began on November 28, 2021. On their official website, ukpsc.gov.in, UKPSC published UK Forest Range Officer Prelims Exam Result today.

The Preliminary Written Test for Forest Range vacancy in the Uttarakhand State Forest Department was conducted by the UKPSC (Uttarakhand Public Service Commission). The UKPSC Forest Range Officer Cut Off Marks 2021 are determined by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission's senior staff based on factors such as previous exam paper analysis, category (General, SC, ST, OCB), the number of vacancies available in the organisation, and the number of candidates who took the exam.

This UKPSC Forest Range Officer Merit List 2021 and UK Forest Range Final Selection List will be compiled using the candidates' prelims, mains, and interview results. Candidates who were qualified in the FRO Pre and Main Exams will be notified for certificate verification. The UKPSC FRO Merit List is now available on the ukpsc.gov.in website.

Follow these methods to check UKPSC FRO Pre Cut off Marks Releasing updates:

1. First and foremost, go to the UKPSC's official website, @ukpsc.gov.in.

2. The UKPSC home page comes on the screen.

3. Go for the "Recent Update" tab at the bottom of the page.

4. Look for the result link below.

5. Go to the URL and click it.

6. Fill up the required information

7. Complete details in the boxes.

8. Download the Selection List to your device.