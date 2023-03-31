UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in, know how to download

File photo

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) to release the Admit Card for UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 today (March 31, 2023). Once released, candidates appearing for Forest Guard Exam 2022 (Uttarakhand Forest Department) can download the admit card through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC written exam scheduled to be held in the state on April 9, 2023. The UKPSC Forest Guard exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm at 13 districts across the state.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 link

A new page will appear where candidates have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.



The registration process for UKPSC Forest Guard exam started on October 21 and ended on November 11, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 894 posts in the organisation.