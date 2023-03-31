Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in, know how to download

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: Once released, candidates can download the admit card through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in, know how to download
File photo

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) to release the Admit Card for UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 today (March 31, 2023). Once released, candidates appearing for Forest Guard Exam 2022 (Uttarakhand Forest Department) can download the admit card through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC written exam scheduled to be held in the state on April 9, 2023. The UKPSC Forest Guard exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm at 13 districts across the state.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
Click on UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 link 
A new page will appear where candidates have to enter the required details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
 
The registration process for UKPSC Forest Guard exam started on October 21 and ended on November 11, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 894 posts in the organisation. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 25 Pharmacist posts at rbi.org.in, know eligibility details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.