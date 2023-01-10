Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,546 Nursing Officer posts at ukmssb.org, salary up to Rs 1,42,400

The registration procedure and payment of fees should be completed by February 1 on the official website - www.ukmssb.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,546 Nursing Officer posts at ukmssb.org, salary up to Rs 1,42,400
File Photo

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Nursing Officer. A total of 1,546 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for both male and females. Candidates can begin to fill out the application starting from January 12. The registration procedure and payment of fees should be completed by February 1 on the official website - www.ukmssb.org. The salary for the post will range between Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Out of the 1,546 vacancies, 1,152 are available for female candidates and 412 vacancies are available for male candidates. 

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification 

Candidates must hold a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Honors Degree in Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) / Psychiatry, or a B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognised nursing Institute. 

Age Limit 

Candidates should be between 21 to 42 years of age. There is also age relaxation for reserved candidates. 

READ | UPSC NDA 2023 Registration ends TODAY, check steps to apply for 395 posts at upsconline.nic.in

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ukmssb.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Now' link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself using your mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: The application will now open in front of you.

Step 6: Fill in all the necessary details, and cross-check.

READ | MHT CET 2023 Exam Date: Maharashtra state cell releases MAH CET exam calendar, check schedule here

Step 7: Upload all the documents including qualification, caste certificate, passport-size photo, and verification ID.

Step 7: Cross-check the application form before going to the payment page.

Step 8: Pay the fees online and click on submit 

Step 9: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the final receipt.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.