UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,546 Nursing Officer posts at ukmssb.org, salary up to Rs 1,42,400

File Photo

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Nursing Officer. A total of 1,546 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for both male and females. Candidates can begin to fill out the application starting from January 12. The registration procedure and payment of fees should be completed by February 1 on the official website - www.ukmssb.org. The salary for the post will range between Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Out of the 1,546 vacancies, 1,152 are available for female candidates and 412 vacancies are available for male candidates.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Honors Degree in Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) / Psychiatry, or a B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognised nursing Institute.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 21 to 42 years of age. There is also age relaxation for reserved candidates.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ukmssb.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Now' link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself using your mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: The application will now open in front of you.

Step 6: Fill in all the necessary details, and cross-check.

Step 7: Upload all the documents including qualification, caste certificate, passport-size photo, and verification ID.

Step 7: Cross-check the application form before going to the payment page.

Step 8: Pay the fees online and click on submit

Step 9: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the final receipt.