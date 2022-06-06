UK Board Result 2022: UBSE Uttarakhand Board class 10, 12 results to be out SHORTLY at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in

File photo

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) UK Board class 10 and 12 board results to be declared shortly. As per reports today, UBSE UK Board class 10 and 12 board results will be declared today June 6, 2022 at 4 pm. Once declared, students can check the Uttarakhand board results by visiting the official websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

The board conducted the UK board Class 10, 12 exams from March 28 to April 19, 2022.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 via SMS

1. Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and your UBSE roll number.

2. Send the message to 56263.

The Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official websites - uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, and 12 Board results that are given on the main page.

Step 3: Now, enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number. Then, click on the submit button.

Step 4: Automatically, the Uttarakhand Board results for 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

Last year, a total of 1.22 lakh students registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 boards, and more than 1.48 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exams. This was the first time the UBSE announced results based on the non-exam assessment formula.