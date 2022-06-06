UK Board 12 Result 2022: Declared! Important details here

UK Board 12 result 2022 out

UK Board 10, 12 Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board 12 exams 2022 at the official website uaresults.nic.in and in ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the UK Board 12th exam 2022 for can now check their results at-- uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has declared the UK Board Class 12 Result 2022 through a press conference. Students will be available to check the results on official websites once the link is activated.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Steps to check the result

Visit the official websites - uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 12 Board results.

Enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number.

Click submit.

UK Board results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the same for future use.

UK Board 12 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Type in your UK12 (for Class 12).

Send the message to 56263.

The Uttarakhand Board result 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.

