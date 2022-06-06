UK Board 10 Result 2022 declared: Direct link, how to check, other important details

UK board 10 result out

UK Board 10 Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board 10 exam 2022 at the official website uaresults.nic.in and in ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the UK Board exam 2022 for class 10 can now check their results at-- uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

The board exam for UK Boards classes 10 was conducted between March 28 to April 19, 2022.

UK Board 10 Result 2022: Steps to check the result

Visit the official websites - uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

or ubse.uk.gov.in. Click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, and 12 Board results.

Enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number.

Click submit.

UK Board results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the same for future use.

UK Board 10 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Apart from the official websites, candidates can also check their UBSE 10th results 2022 via SMS services.

To check the UK classes 10 results, candidates can follow the below-given steps:

Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and your UBSE roll number.

Send the message to 56263.

The Uttarakhand Board result 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.

