UIDAI update: Follow these steps to change photo on your Aadhaar card

File photo

One of the most important identification documents in India is Aadhaar card. Use of an Aadhaar card is now required for availing of various other services including banking, vehicle registration, and insurance policies. Your authenticated biometric data and significant personal data are recorded on your Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar card holders can now update their personal information online thanks to UIDAI's newly launched online portal.

You must contact UIDAI if you want to make any changes to your Aadhaar card. With the help of UIDAI, you can update your name, address, mobile number, picture, and email address.

Many of us dislike the picture that is currently on our Aadhaar cards. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo: