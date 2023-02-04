Search icon
UIDAI update: Follow these steps to change photo on your Aadhaar card

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

One of the most important identification documents in India is Aadhaar card. Use of an Aadhaar card is now required for availing of various other services including banking, vehicle registration, and insurance policies. Your authenticated biometric data and significant personal data are recorded on your Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar card holders can now update their personal information online thanks to UIDAI's newly launched online portal.

You must contact UIDAI if you want to make any changes to your Aadhaar card. With the help of UIDAI, you can update your name, address, mobile number, picture, and email address.

Many of us dislike the picture that is currently on our Aadhaar cards. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:

  • Visit the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in
  • Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.
  • Submit all required details in the form.
  • Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.
  • Your new picture can be taken here.
  • You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.
  • After this, you will receive an acknowledgment slip and an Update Request Number (URN).
  • You can track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.
