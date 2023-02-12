UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Section Officer, other posts, apply at uidai.gov.in, details here

UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is inviting applications for various posts on a deputation basis on Foreign Service terms, in its Regional Office, Bengaluru, Karnataka, and State Office, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 23, 2023.

UIDAI Recruitment 2023 Details

Section Officer: 2 (RO, Bengaluru)

Astt. Section Officer: 1 aI each location of RO, Bengaluru and State Office, Thiruvananthapuram

UIDAI Recruitment 2023 eligibility

Section Officer: The candidate must be an officer from the Central Government holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department; OR With three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 7; OR With five years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 6; OR Officers from State Government/ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization holding a regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience.

Astt. Section Officer: The candidate must be officer from the Central Government holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department; OR With three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 5; or With five years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 4; OR With seven years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 3; OR Officers from State Government/ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization holding a regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience.

UIDAI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

The applicants can submit application upto March 23, to the Director (HR), UIDAI, Regional Office, 3’d Floor, South Wing, Khanija Bhavan, No. 49, Race Course Road, Bengaluru – 560001.

UIDAI Recruitment 2023: notification

