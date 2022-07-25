UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Director, Assistant Director-General posts, apply at uidai.gov.in

File photo

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is inviting applications for Director, and Assistant Director-General (Technology) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UIDAI - www.uidai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is August 16, 2022.

The official notification released by UIDAI reads, "Application may also be sent through email on email id: deputation@uidai.net.in. Applications received after the last date shall not be entertained."

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Director: 3 posts

Assistant Director General (Technology): 1 post

Director (Technology): 1 post

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

If you are interested and eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts, you can check the official notification below to know more about the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process.

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Official Notification Link

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: how to apply

Candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts before August 16, 2022, through the official website — uidai.gov.in. They can also send in the application via email at www.deputation@uidai.net.in. or The applications in the prescribed format should reach the Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir, Gole Market, New Delhi-110001 on or before the last date of receipt of the application. The last date for

receipt of applications is 16.08.2022.

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply is August 16, 2022