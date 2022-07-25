Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Director, Assistant Director-General posts, apply at uidai.gov.in

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UIDAI - www.uidai.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Director, Assistant Director-General posts, apply at uidai.gov.in
File photo

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is inviting applications for Director, and Assistant Director-General (Technology) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UIDAI - www.uidai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is August 16, 2022.

The official notification released by UIDAI reads, "Application may also be sent through email on email id: deputation@uidai.net.in. Applications received after the last date shall not be entertained."

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Director: 3 posts
Assistant Director General (Technology): 1 post
Director (Technology): 1 post

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

If you are interested and eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts, you can check the official notification below to know more about the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process.

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Official Notification Link 

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: how to apply

Candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts before August 16, 2022, through the official website — uidai.gov.in. They can also send in the application via email at www.deputation@uidai.net.in. or The applications in the prescribed format should reach the Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir, Gole Market, New Delhi-110001 on or before the last date of receipt of the application. The last date for
receipt of applications is 16.08.2022. 

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

The last date to apply is August 16, 2022

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 posts before THIS date at joinindiannavy.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.