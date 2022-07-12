UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at uidai.gov.in, check details of vacancy, steps to apply

File Photo

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for the posts of Director, and Assistant Director-General (Technology), among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of UIDAI - www.uidai.gov.in. A total of 5 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is August 16, 2022.

The official notification released by UIDAI reads, "Application may also be sent through email on email id: deputation@uidai.net.in. Applications received after the last date shall not be entertained."

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply is August 16, 2022

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Director: 3 posts

Assistant Director General (Technology): 1 post

Director (Technology): 1 post

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

If you are interested and eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts, you can check the official notification below to know more about the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process.

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts before August 16, 2022, through the official website — uidai.gov.in. They can also send in the application via email at www.deputation@uidai.net.in.