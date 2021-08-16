UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for various positions - Vacancies, Eligibility, How to Apply

Here's some good news for people looking for jobs in the times of COVID-19 because the Aadhaar card-issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has invited applications for various posts.

The UIDAI took to Twitter to announce this news, the tweet said, "UIDAI is looking for passionate professionals to strengthen its team. Please read the Recruitment details before applying carefully."

The UIDAI has invited applications for 6 of its regional offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ranchi.

#Recruitment2021 #UIDAI is looking for passionate professionals to strengthen its team. Please read the #Recruitment details before applying carefully. pic.twitter.com/LdxTNG5Fyk — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 16, 2021

UIDAI vacancy details:

- Private Secretary - 3 positions for its Regional Office of Chandigarh.

- Deputy Director - 1 position, Section Officer - 1 position, Assistant Accounts Officer - 1 position and Private Secretary - 1 position for its Regional Office of Delhi.

- Deputy Director - 1 position for its Regional Office of Mumbai.

- Private Secretary - 2 positions for its Regional Office of Hyderabad.

- Section Officer - 2 positions and Private Secretary - 1 position for its Regional office of Lucknow.

- Deputy Director - 1 position and Assistant Accounts Officer - 1 position for its Regional Office of Ranchi.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can go to the UIDAI's official website: www.uidai.gov.in. Candidates can also fill their application in the prescribed proforma and send it to the ADG (HR) of their respective regional office.

Last Date to Apply:

The last date to apply for these positions is 23 September 2021.

These positions are to be filled on a deputation basis and according to UIDAI private candidates cannot apply for these.