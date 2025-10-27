UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here

UGC has released a list of 22 institutions that claim to be valid universities and offer admissions, but they operate outside UGC norms.

Twenty-two institutions were deemed fraudulent by the University Grants Commission (UGC) because they were functioning without the required authorization and pretending to be reputable universities. According to the UGC Act of 1956, these organizations are not permitted to award degrees; hence, any academic and professional credentials earned from them are void.

The newest instance concerns the Institute of Management and Engineering located in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi. The UGC clarified that this institute is neither recognised by Sections 2(f) or 3 of the UGC Act, nor was it founded by any Central or State Act. Its engineering degrees are therefore invalid for usage in professional or academic settings.

Delhi has the highest number, with 10 such fake universities, according to the UGC's state-by-state list. Uttar Pradesh has four, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have two each, and Maharashtra and Puducherry have one each. We have given the names of universities that are thought to be fraudulent for the convenience of the students.

1. Andhra Pradesh:

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh – 522002 Another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University: Flat No. 301, Grace Villa Apartment, 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh – 522002 Bible Open University of India, House No. 49-35-26, NGO Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh – 530016

2. Delhi:

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office No. 608-609, First Floor, Sant Kirpal Singh Public Trust Building, near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi – 110036 Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi United Nations University, Delhi Vocational University, Delhi ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110008 Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment, Employment Service Building, 672, opposite GTK Depot, Sanjay Enclave, Delhi – 110033 Spiritual University, 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi – 110085 World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), No. 201, 2nd Floor, Best Business Park, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, New Delhi – 110034 Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, First Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi

3. Kerala:

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode, Kerala – 673571 St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala

4. Maharashtra:

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra

5. Puducherry:

Sri Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhutavur Road, Puducherry – 605009

6. Uttar Pradesh:

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhavan, Matiyari, Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227105 Mahamaya Technical University, P.O. Maharshi Nagar, District Gautam Buddha Nagar, Opp. Sector 110, Noida – 201304

7. West Bengal: