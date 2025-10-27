UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here
EDUCATION
UGC has released a list of 22 institutions that claim to be valid universities and offer admissions, but they operate outside UGC norms.
Twenty-two institutions were deemed fraudulent by the University Grants Commission (UGC) because they were functioning without the required authorization and pretending to be reputable universities. According to the UGC Act of 1956, these organizations are not permitted to award degrees; hence, any academic and professional credentials earned from them are void.
The newest instance concerns the Institute of Management and Engineering located in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi. The UGC clarified that this institute is neither recognised by Sections 2(f) or 3 of the UGC Act, nor was it founded by any Central or State Act. Its engineering degrees are therefore invalid for usage in professional or academic settings.
Delhi has the highest number, with 10 such fake universities, according to the UGC's state-by-state list. Uttar Pradesh has four, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have two each, and Maharashtra and Puducherry have one each. We have given the names of universities that are thought to be fraudulent for the convenience of the students.
1. Andhra Pradesh:
2. Delhi:
3. Kerala:
4. Maharashtra:
5. Puducherry:
6. Uttar Pradesh:
7. West Bengal: