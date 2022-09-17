Search icon
NTA UGC NET December 2021 Phase 3 schedule released at nta.ac.in: Check complete schedule here

NTA UGC NET December 2021 phase 3 schedule has been released at nta.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

NTA UGC NET 2021 Result | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET December 2021 schedule for Phase 3. Candidates who have applied to appear for the NTA UGC NET 2021 can now check the complete schedule at the official website-- nta.ac.in.  The subject-wise schedule of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-III has been released and is available on the official site of NTA.

The UGC NET Phase 3 examination will be conducted on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. 

UGC NET December 2021: Complete schedule

  • September 23: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu
  • September 29: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing and Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
  • September 30: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
  • October 1: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu
  • October 8: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics
  • October 10: History
  • October 11: Anthropology, Music, Political Science, Public Administration
  • October 12: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil
  • October 13: English
  • October 14: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.

