UGC NET Results 2023 to be released on this date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Steps to check scorecard online

UGC NET Results 2023 can be checked at ugcnet.nta.nic.in once it is out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday (April 13), said University Grants Commission (UGC). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet, "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in." Earlier, NTA released the answer key for UGC NET 2022 December cycle on March 23 at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The objection window was available till March 25, 2023.

A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the UGC NET December 2022 exam. The UGC NET December 2022 was conducted from February 21 to March 16, 2023. 

UGC NET December Result 2023: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'Download UGC NET December 2022 Result' link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
Step 4: Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

