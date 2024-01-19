UGC NET Result December 2023 out: Final answer key, subject-wise cut-offs released; check here

Headlines

This superstar was offered Lagaan first, he recommended Aamir Khan to Ashutosh Gowariker saying...

'Higher win percentage than....': Rohan Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's captaincy ahead of T20 World Cup

Fighter: Advance booking for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer commences from this date

Main Atal Hoon review: Pankaj Tripathi juggles between mimicry and acting in PM Vajpayee's sloppy, one-tone hagiography

'Virat tried....': Rohit Sharma's honest take on Kohli's golden duck dismissal in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was offered Lagaan first, he recommended Aamir Khan to Ashutosh Gowariker saying...

'Higher win percentage than....': Rohan Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's captaincy ahead of T20 World Cup

Fighter: Advance booking for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer commences from this date

Parenting tips to learn from Sudha Murty

Meet actor, launched by Amitabh, worked with SRK; accident ruined his career, had no work for years

Health benefits of green coffee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Fighter: Advance booking for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer commences from this date

This superstar was offered Lagaan first, he recommended Aamir Khan to Ashutosh Gowariker saying...

Main Atal Hoon review: Pankaj Tripathi juggles between mimicry and acting in PM Vajpayee's sloppy, one-tone hagiography

HomeEducation

Education

UGC NET Result December 2023 out: Final answer key, subject-wise cut-offs released; check here

The result for UGC NET 2023 has been declared today, January 19, 2024. Candidates can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 08:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise cut-off marks for the UGC NET December 2023, on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Earlier today, the NTA had declared the results for UGC National Eligibility Test December 2023 session. Around 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The UGC NET December 2023 cut-off marks have been announced following the normalisation process. The final marks were released based on final answer keys that were approved by experts.

Here are the steps to download the cut-off marks list for UGC NET December 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘Subject-wise cut-off marks’ link.

Step 3: The PDF of the cut-off list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates can also check the cut-offs through the UGC NET 2023 Cut- off DIRECT LINK

The NTA has also released the final answer keys for the UGC NET December 2023 session on their official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.

Candidates can alternately check the final answer key through the UGC NET Answer key -Direct link

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    CTET 2024 Admit Card: CBSE to release hall ticket tomorrow at ctet.nic.in; check details

    Meet actor who gave 25 hits in one year, most by an Indian, it's not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Akshay, Salman

    Meet Indian genius who worked on Rs 73700 crore project, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, she studied in...

    Meet Indian couple who owns one of the world’s most expensive house worth Rs 1649 crore, it is located in….

    Meet woman who rejected Rs 150 crore offer to build Rs 8300 crore company, she is from...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

    From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

    In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

    Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE