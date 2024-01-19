UGC NET Result December 2023 out: Final answer key, subject-wise cut-offs released; check here

The result for UGC NET 2023 has been declared today, January 19, 2024. Candidates can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise cut-off marks for the UGC NET December 2023, on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Earlier today, the NTA had declared the results for UGC National Eligibility Test December 2023 session. Around 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The UGC NET December 2023 cut-off marks have been announced following the normalisation process. The final marks were released based on final answer keys that were approved by experts.

Here are the steps to download the cut-off marks list for UGC NET December 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘Subject-wise cut-off marks’ link.

Step 3: The PDF of the cut-off list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates can also check the cut-offs through the UGC NET 2023 Cut- off DIRECT LINK

The NTA has also released the final answer keys for the UGC NET December 2023 session on their official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.

Candidates can alternately check the final answer key through the UGC NET Answer key -Direct link