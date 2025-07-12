UGC NET Result 2025 for June session expected soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, know where to check marks when announced

The UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts each day, the first from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the result for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session soon. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the UGC NET June 2025 result through the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted in two shifts -- from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Both sections of the UGC NET question paper had multiple-choice, objective-style questions. Paper II was subject-specific, whereas Paper I focused on research and teaching aptitudes. After considering all of the challenges, NTA will make the final answer key and results available. Candidates were given a chance to raise their objections and after evaluating all the challenges.

The UGC NET exam was conducted for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to 29.

UGC NET Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result