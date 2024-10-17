The NTA is expected to release paper-wise cut-off marks for JRF, assistant professor, and PhD admissions, along with UGC NET 2024 June results.

The result of the UGC NET June examination is set to be declared tomorrow, October 18, 2024, on the official website of the National Testing Agency(NTA). The agency on Thursday confirmed the result date in a social media post. Candidates will be able to access their results on the UGC NET 2024 June result link, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Over 9 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for their UGC NET June 2024 results. The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21st till the first week of September in a Computer Based Test pattern. Initially conducted in June, the exam was rescheduled in August after the reports of the paper leak surfaced. The aspirants have been waiting for the results for more than a month.

Steps to check the results

Candidates need to provide their login credentials–application number, security pin and date of birth to access their results. The result will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate in each subject.



Step 1: Open the browser and visit the official link- ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June examination result link

Step 3: Fill in your required credentials including application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: After filling in the details, click on the submit button

Step 5. You will get your scorecard containing details like Name, Roll Number, Parents’ Name, Percentile Obtained in Each Subject, Marks Secured in Each Subject and Name of the Course Applied For.

Step 5. Download the result

Over 11 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June examination, out of which around 9lakhs appeared, registering an 81 per cent attendance rate. After qualifying UGC NET exam, candidates can assess their eligibility for fellowships, professorships, and/or PhD admissions depending on the scorecard. Assistant professors and lecturers in colleges and universities are available career options for candidates who qualified for the exam. The salary structure ranges from Rs 15,600-39,100 and it can go up to Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400 per month.