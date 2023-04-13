UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

UGC NET Results 2023: The result date has been confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle.

National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release UGC NET Result 2023 by today, April 13, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the NTA UGC NET Result 2023 through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The result date has been confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.”

UGC NET Results 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'Download UGC NET December 2022 Result' link

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option

Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The UGC NET 2023 entrance test was conducted from February 21 to March 16 in 5 phases, for 83 subjects. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the exam. The final answer key was released on March 23 at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The objection window was available till March 25, 2023.