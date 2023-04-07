Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UGC NET Result 2023 expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check scorecard online

Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December result through the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

UGC NET Result 2023 expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check scorecard online
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result of the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle soon. UGC NET December 2022 exam was conducted from February 21 to March 15, 2023, in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres.

Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December result through the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA has released also released the final provisional answer key of the University Grants Commission-National Entrance Test or UGC NET 2023. UGC NET was conducted for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. The UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key was published on March 23.

NTA released the answer key for UGC NET 2022 December cycle on March 23 at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The objection window was available till March 25, 2023.

A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the UGC NET December 2022 exam. The UGC NET December 2022 was conducted from February 21 to March 16, 2023. 

UGC NET December Result 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result” link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Marking Scheme: Each question is of 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 657 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.