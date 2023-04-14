Search icon
UGC NET Result 2023 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates can download the final answer keys through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET Result 2023 on April 13, 2023. Candidates can check the NTA UGC NET Result 2023 through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2023 entrance test was conducted from February 21 to March 16 in 5 phases, for 83 subjects. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the exam. The final answer key was released on March 23 at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The objection window was available till March 25, 2023.

The result date was confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.”

UGC NET Results 2023: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the 'Download UGC NET December 2022 Result' link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option
  • Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

UGC NET Result 2023: direct link 

