IGNOU TEE December 2022 revised time table out: All you need to know here

IGNOU TEE December 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a revised time table for IGNOU TEE December 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the dates from the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The time table has been released for December Term End Examination.

The examination will start on December 2 and will end on January 5, 2023. The December TEE examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the revised sheet, the online application portal for December 2022 TEE has also been opened. Required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of your Programme.

The courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) as the exam of courses in a particular group is conducted on same date and time. The time table is tentative, as per the official notice.