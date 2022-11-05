Search icon
UGC NET Result 2022 to release TODAY at nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check details

Once released, the UGC NET Result 2022 will be available to download from the official website - www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:39 AM IST

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the UGC NET 2022 Result today - November 5, 2022. According to a notice by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, UGC, the UGC NET Result 2022, once released, will be available on the official website - www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The UGC NET Exam was held by NTA in four phases. The first phase was from July 9 to 12, 2022, the second from September 20 to 22, 2022, the third from September 23, 2022, to October 1, 2022, and Phase 4 was held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

UGC NET Result 2022 Date and Time

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed the UGC NET Result 2022 date and said that it will be released today. The official time for the UGC NET Result has not been declared as yet. 

Candidates would require their application number, date of birth, and other credentials to check the UGC NET Result 2022. Once released, it will be available to download from the official website - www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The UGC NET Exam is being held to determine the eligibility of contenders for the posts of Assistant Professor or Lecturer and the Junior Research Fellowship, JRF.

