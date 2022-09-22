Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UGC NET Phase III 2022 admit card released for September 23 exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

UGC NET Phase III examination will be conducted on 23, 29 and 30 September as well as 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 October 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

UGC NET Phase III 2022 admit card released for September 23 exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC NET December 2021 Phase 3 admit card. Candidates can download UGC NET December 2021 Phase 3 admit card through the official website, nta.ac.in
The subject-wise schedule of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-III has been released and is available on the official site of NTA.

"The Admit Card for the Exam to be held on 23 September 2022 is being displayed today, September 20, 2022," the official notification reads. 

The UGC NET Phase 3 examination will be conducted on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. 

(NTA) is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II& Phase III for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

UGC NET December 2021: Complete schedule

September 23: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu
September 29: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing and Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
September 30: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
October 1: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu
October 8: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics
October 10: History
October 11: Anthropology, Music, Political Science, Public Administration
October 12: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil
October 13: English
October 14: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.