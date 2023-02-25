UGC NET phase 2 December 2022 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) admit card for December 2022 phase 2 exam has been released. Candidates can download UGC NET phase 2 admit card through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For 57 subjects, Phase 1 of UGC NET December exam was conducted on February 21, 22, 23 and 24. The NTA is now conducting the UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II for 05 subjects at different Centres across the country on 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023.

“Admit cards for the exam of Phase-II in above-mentioned subjects have been released. The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein,” NTA said in the notification.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest update

UGC NET phase 2 admit card notification