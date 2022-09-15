UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 to release tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check details

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the Phase 2 Exam. According to the schedule released by the NTA, the admit card will be released tomorrow - September 16, 2022.

Once the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is released, candidates will be able to download them from the official website www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

It is important to note that the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be released online and the link will be activated for download after the release. Candidates would require their login details to download the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022.

For the unversed, the UGC NET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from September 20, 2022, to September 30, 2022. The candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET 2022 Exam will have to compulsorily carry their admit cards to appear for the paper.

Once the admit card is released, candidates are advised to check all the details on it to avoid any technical glitches on the day of the UGC NET Exam.

On September 13, 202), NTA also released the UGC NET Exam City Slips 2022 online on the official website - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam City slips that NTA released are for the Phase 2 exams scheduled to begin on September 20, 2022. While these exams will be conducted for 10 days, ending on September 30, 2022, NTA will assign a separate date and time to all candidates.

The exact details about the exam will be available on the UGC NET Admit Card 2022, however, the exam city slips gave candidates some idea about the venue.