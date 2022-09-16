Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 to be released TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: The examination will be conducted from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 to be released TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 today (September 16, 2022). Once released, candidates can download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 through the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.  Candidates would require their login details to download the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022. 

The UGC NET 2022 examination will be conducted from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects. 

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2: Steps to download

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link 
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET Phase 1 examination was held on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 Subjects in 310 Examination Centres in 225 Cities across the Country. 

On September 13, 202), NTA also released the UGC NET Exam City Slips 2022 online on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam City slips that NTA released are for the Phase 2 exams scheduled to begin on September 20, 2022. While these exams will be conducted for 10 days, ending on September 30, 2022, NTA will assign a separate date and time to all candidates.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.