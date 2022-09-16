UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 to be released TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 today (September 16, 2022). Once released, candidates can download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 through the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates would require their login details to download the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022.

The UGC NET 2022 examination will be conducted from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2: Steps to download

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET Phase 1 examination was held on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 Subjects in 310 Examination Centres in 225 Cities across the Country.

On September 13, 202), NTA also released the UGC NET Exam City Slips 2022 online on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam City slips that NTA released are for the Phase 2 exams scheduled to begin on September 20, 2022. While these exams will be conducted for 10 days, ending on September 30, 2022, NTA will assign a separate date and time to all candidates.