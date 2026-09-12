UGC NET: NOIDA protest accused cracks exam, scores 99.3 percentile, says how made preparations in jail

Twenty-four-year-old Himanshu Thakur, who has been in Gautam Buddha Nagar District Jail for five months, continued studying and reading in prison and scored 99.3 percentile in history in the UGC-NET.

For 24-year-old Himanshu Thakur, being in prison did not bring his academic ambitions to a halt. During the five months he has spent at Gautam Buddha Nagar District Jail, he continued reading and preparing for the UGC-NET.

His efforts paid off when the results were announced. Himanshu scored 99.3 percentile in history, the subject in which he completed his postgraduation from Delhi University.

“Most of my time in jail has been spent reading books. Initially I focused on preparing for NET. The study material was brought by friends from outside jail. Apart from NET material, I read novels, poems and stories,” he told The Hindu at the prison in Greater Noida.

Arrested in April

Himanshu was picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police from his flat in Shalimar Bagh, north Delhi, on April 18. Police accused him of “helping instigate and coordinate violence” during the workers' agitation in April.

The police have also alleged that he was in contact with Aditya Anand, whom they have described as a “key figure” in the agitation. Himanshu was booked in 11 FIRs and has secured bail in eight of them.

Plans to pursue PhD

According to his sister Neha Thakur, Himanshu was preparing for a PhD interview at Jamia Millia Islamia when he was arrested. He now plans to pursue research in environmental history. Neha said her brother continued working towards his academic goals despite being in jail.

“He did not give up on his dreams of research and continued his preparation in jail. As I have been visiting him every week since then and getting him books to read, I know he has read at least 15 books. He is currently working on a research paper,” said Ms. Neha.

Family stands by him

Himanshu's achievement has given his family further confidence in him, even as they struggle with his imprisonment. His mother, Manisha Thakur, questioned the allegations against her son and said the family remained proud of his academic achievements.

“Had my son been a ‘conspirator’, would he have spent his time in jail studying? He has been the brightest student all his life. We are extremely proud parents of a talented son,” said his mother, Manisha Thakur.

The family originally comes from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and is currently based in Uttarakhand. His parents and sister regularly travel to meet him in prison. During a meeting at the jail on September 2, Himanshu's father, a retired postmaster, reportedly remained focused on his son, while his mother repeatedly called out to him.

Neha said her father's health has also been affected since Himanshu's arrest. He has suffered panic attacks and struggles with sleep. “Our father has never been able to believe that Himanshu could end up in jail. He wakes up at night from anxiety and keeps mumbling that Himanshu is innocent,” she added.

Neha also said their mother has continued to support Himanshu and even participated in protests in Noida in support of the workers.

Jail library gets a new lease of life

Himanshu said other activists in the prison on similar charges have also been spending their time reading and writing. “While Satyam [Satyam Verma, a journalist, who has been booked under the National Security Act] has translated works of Bertolt Brecht into Hindi, Aditya has written a few articles,” said Mr. Himanshu.

He added, “We decided to clean and repair the jail library and were granted access to it once a week.”

Himanshu himself was involved in student politics at Delhi University. He contested the 2023 Delhi University Students' Union presidential election as a candidate of the Disha Students' Organization. He is also a member of the Revolutionary Workers' Party (India).