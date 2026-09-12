FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Imran Khan under scrutiny over Pakistan cricket crisis; Ex-PCB selector Haroon Rasheed reveals key details

Imran Khan under scrutiny over Pakistan cricket crisis; Haroon Rasheed reveals

UGC NET: NOIDA protest accused cracks exam, scores 99.3 percentile, says how made preparations in jail

UGC NET: NOIDA protest accused cracks exam, scores 99.3 percentile

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Huge injury scare for India as Ishan Kishan hurts back in nets, Abhishek Sharma skips batting drill

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Huge injury scare for India as Ishan Kishan hurts back

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

UGC NET: NOIDA protest accused cracks exam, scores 99.3 percentile, says how made preparations in jail

Twenty-four-year-old Himanshu Thakur, who has been in Gautam Buddha Nagar District Jail for five months, continued studying and reading in prison and scored 99.3 percentile in history in the UGC-NET.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

UGC NET: NOIDA protest accused cracks exam, scores 99.3 percentile, says how made preparations in jail
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For 24-year-old Himanshu Thakur, being in prison did not bring his academic ambitions to a halt. During the five months he has spent at Gautam Buddha Nagar District Jail, he continued reading and preparing for the UGC-NET.

His efforts paid off when the results were announced. Himanshu scored 99.3 percentile in history, the subject in which he completed his postgraduation from Delhi University.

“Most of my time in jail has been spent reading books. Initially I focused on preparing for NET. The study material was brought by friends from outside jail. Apart from NET material, I read novels, poems and stories,” he told The Hindu at the prison in Greater Noida.

Arrested in April

Himanshu was picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police from his flat in Shalimar Bagh, north Delhi, on April 18. Police accused him of “helping instigate and coordinate violence” during the workers' agitation in April.

The police have also alleged that he was in contact with Aditya Anand, whom they have described as a “key figure” in the agitation. Himanshu was booked in 11 FIRs and has secured bail in eight of them.

Plans to pursue PhD

According to his sister Neha Thakur, Himanshu was preparing for a PhD interview at Jamia Millia Islamia when he was arrested. He now plans to pursue research in environmental history. Neha said her brother continued working towards his academic goals despite being in jail.

“He did not give up on his dreams of research and continued his preparation in jail. As I have been visiting him every week since then and getting him books to read, I know he has read at least 15 books. He is currently working on a research paper,” said Ms. Neha.

Family stands by him

Himanshu's achievement has given his family further confidence in him, even as they struggle with his imprisonment. His mother, Manisha Thakur, questioned the allegations against her son and said the family remained proud of his academic achievements.

“Had my son been a ‘conspirator’, would he have spent his time in jail studying? He has been the brightest student all his life. We are extremely proud parents of a talented son,” said his mother, Manisha Thakur.

The family originally comes from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and is currently based in Uttarakhand. His parents and sister regularly travel to meet him in prison. During a meeting at the jail on September 2, Himanshu's father, a retired postmaster, reportedly remained focused on his son, while his mother repeatedly called out to him.

Neha said her father's health has also been affected since Himanshu's arrest. He has suffered panic attacks and struggles with sleep. “Our father has never been able to believe that Himanshu could end up in jail. He wakes up at night from anxiety and keeps mumbling that Himanshu is innocent,” she added.

Neha also said their mother has continued to support Himanshu and even participated in protests in Noida in support of the workers.

Jail library gets a new lease of life

Himanshu said other activists in the prison on similar charges have also been spending their time reading and writing. “While Satyam [Satyam Verma, a journalist, who has been booked under the National Security Act] has translated works of Bertolt Brecht into Hindi, Aditya has written a few articles,” said Mr. Himanshu.

He added, “We decided to clean and repair the jail library and were granted access to it once a week.”

Himanshu himself was involved in student politics at Delhi University. He contested the 2023 Delhi University Students' Union presidential election as a candidate of the Disha Students' Organization. He is also a member of the Revolutionary Workers' Party (India).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's balancing act, BRICS by BRICS: Fighting to keep bloc from becoming anti-US Alliance
India's balancing act, BRICS by BRICS:Fighting to keep it away from anti-US bloc
Kareena Kapoor felt like a newcomer working with 'taskmaster' Meghna Gulzar in Daayra: 'Would arrive half an hour early'
Kareena Kapoor felt like a newcomer working with Meghna Gulzar in Daayra
Imran Khan under scrutiny over Pakistan cricket crisis; Ex-PCB selector Haroon Rasheed reveals key details
Imran Khan under scrutiny over Pakistan cricket crisis; Haroon Rasheed reveals
UGC NET: NOIDA protest accused cracks exam, scores 99.3 percentile, says how made preparations in jail
UGC NET: NOIDA protest accused cracks exam, scores 99.3 percentile
Bernard Arnault out of world's top 10 richest list for first time since 2017, net worth falls to USD 143 billion
Bernard Arnault out of world's top 10 richest list for first time since 2017
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement