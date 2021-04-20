UGC NET May exam 2021 POSTPONED - Latest updates candidates must know

UGC NET 2021: UGC NET 2021 May Examination for the December cycle has been postponed. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced that the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET), scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17, has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the new dates for the exam will be announced at least 15 days before the examination.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," Nishank tweeted.

"Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET exam," the order by the NTA stated.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in December 2020 and has been postponed multiple times since then because of the pandemic. UGC NET 2021 admit cards would also be released after the revised dates are notified.

Various major examinations in the country, including NEET PG 2021 and JEE Main April 2021, have been postponed amid COVID-19 surge.

UGC NET is conducted twice every year. However in 2020, due to the pandemic, the June 2020 examination got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects. The December 2020 cycle had been postponed till March-April 2021 then again till May. The exam has been postponed yet again.

Candidates who have applied for UGC NET are advised to keep a check on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding the date for the examination.