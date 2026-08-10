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UGC-NET June 2026: NTA announces provisional answer key release this week

The latest development comes as relief to candidates awaiting admission to PhD programmes in universities across the country. Know what the NTA said on UGC NET answer keys.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

UGC-NET June 2026: NTA announces provisional answer key release this week
UGC-NET June 2026: NTA announces provisional answer key release this week (Source: Filephoto/ANI)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced that the much-awaited provisional answer keys for the  University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 will be published this week. The provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations will also be released along with it. 

NTA shares updates on UGC-NET June 2026 answer keys

In a notification dated August 10, 2026, the NTA said, "Candidates will be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within the notified window. Detailed instructions will be provided at the time of publication."

"Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and to rely only on official communications from NTA," read the statement. 

The announcement comes as lakhs of aspirants have warned of a protest outside the NTA office on August 11. 

Earlier, the NTA said that the June examination covered 87 subjects, making it a large-scale exercise, according to a source close to NDTV. The source added that the results would be released soon, along with the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. The computer-based examination, UGC NET, was held between June 22 and June 30 across 87 subjects. The exam determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities across the country.

Aspirants' concern over UGC-NET answer key delay

The delay in UGC NET results left candidates in disarray amid the ongoing PhD admission cycle. The aspirants expressed concern over PhD admissions, Assistant Professor applications and other academic opportunities as those depend on their UGC NET qualification. Several posts on social media have students urged transparency while asking the NTA to explain why the answer key had not yet been released. Some candidates also warned the NTA to release the answer key by August 10 or face a protest on August 11. The latest development comes as relief to students awaiting admission to PhD programmes in universities across the country.

Earlier, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) wrote to the UGC and the NTA expressing "deep concern" over the delay in releasing the provisional answer key and final results. In its letter, the students' union demanded the immediate release of the provisional answer key, a definite timeline for declaration of results, and timely completion of the evaluation process to prevent further disruption to students' academic and career prospects. 

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