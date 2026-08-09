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UGC NET June 2026: No answer key yet, aspirants warn NTA of August 11 protest

The UGC NET answer key delay has been affecting PhD admissions, Assistant Professor applications and other academic opportunities that depend on their UGC NET qualification.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

UGC NET June 2026: No answer key yet, aspirants warn NTA of August 11 protest
UGC NET June 2026: No answer key yet; aspirants warn NTA of August 11 protest
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The National Testing Agency(NTA) is yet to release the results more than a month after the June 2026 University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) concluded. With the provisional answer key still awaited, lakhs of aspirants have warned of a protest outside the NTA office on August 11 if the key is not released by August 10.

UGC NET aspirants warn of protest over delay in results

The delay has drawn criticism from candidates, who say it has thrown the ongoing PhD admission cycle into disarray and left students unsure about their academic future. The delay has been affecting PhD admissions, Assistant Professor applications and other academic opportunities that depend on their UGC NET qualification. In a post on X, one aspirant wrote that “40 DAYS” had passed with “NO ANSWER KEY” and “NO ACCOUNTABILITY”. The post laid out a clear warning: “10 AUGUST — RELEASE THE ANSWER KEY” and, if that did not happen, “11 AUGUST — STUDENTS AT THE NTA OFFICE.”  Several posts on social media have students urged transparency while asking the NTA to explain why the answer key had not yet been released. 

On August 2, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NTA expressing "deep concern" over the delay in releasing the provisional answer key and final results.In its letter, the students' union said the prolonged uncertainty had caused "considerable anxiety" among aspirants and was adversely affecting admissions, recruitment, fellowship disbursement and research opportunities.It demanded the immediate release of the provisional answer key, a definite timeline for declaration of results, and timely completion of the evaluation process to prevent further disruption to students' academic and career prospects.

UGC NET examination

The computer-based examination, UGC NET was held between June 22 and June 30 across 87 subjects. The exam determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities across the country. The UGC has entrusted the NTA with conducting the UGC-NET in computer-based mode since December 2018. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 provisional answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to an NDTV report, an NTA source said that the June examination covered 87 subjects, making it a large-scale exercise. The source added that the results would be released soon. NTA said it will share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants, along with the official answer keys. 

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