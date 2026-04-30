UGC NET June 2026 Exam: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check important dates, how to apply

The UGC NET June 2026 registration process has officially begun, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) provided the official link for UGC NET online application for candidates across India on April 29, 2026. Read more for dates, links and other details.

The UGC NET June 2026 registration process has officially begun, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) provided the official link for UGC NET online application for candidates across India on April 29, 2026. The UGC NET June 2026 exam is scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026.

The exam will be conducted online, that is, it will be a computer-based test (CBT), covering 85 subjects. UGC NET exam will be held on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to check which candidates have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET 2026 exam: Direct link, important dates

Candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET examination can find the direct link through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date filing the application form is May 20, 2026. The correction window will open on May 22 and will close on May 24, 2026. The exam city intimation slip will be available by June 10, 2026, and the admit card will be available by June 15, 2026.

UGC NET 2026 Application Fee Details

General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs 325

Candidates must keep in mind to make timely payment of the UGC NET exam fee to complete the application process successfully.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam: How to apply Online

Applicants can complete the UGC NET June 2026 online registration strictly through the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. UGC has not provided any offline or alternative mode of application for submission and according to its guidelines, even if done, they will not be accepted.



Candidates should note that only one UGC NET application form 2026 is allowed per applicant. Multiple applications may lead to rejection.