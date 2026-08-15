UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key on August 16: Direct link, download steps and objection process

NTA has also scheduled the release of provisional answer keys for CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 on the same date.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination on August 16, 2026. Once released, candidates can access the answer key, question paper and individual response sheets through the official NTA UGC-NET portal.

NTA has also scheduled the release of provisional answer keys for CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 on the same date.

UGC NET provisional Answer key to be released on Aug 16

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was held between June 22 and 30, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the results. The computer-based examination, held across 87 subjects, determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities across the country. The delay has drawn criticism from candidates, who say it has thrown the ongoing PhD admission cycle into disarray and left students unsure about their academic future. On August 2, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NTA expressing "deep concern" over the delay in releasing the provisional answer key and final results. In its letter, the students' union said the prolonged uncertainty had caused "considerable anxiety" among aspirants and was adversely affecting admissions, recruitment, fellowship disbursement and research opportunities. The UGC has entrusted the NTA with conducting the UGC-NET in computer-based mode since December 2018.

How to download UGC-NET answer key

Visit the official UGC-NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Select the link titled “UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key / Challenge Window”.

Log in using the application number and password or date of birth.

Open the response sheet, question paper and provisional answer key.

Download the available documents.

Compare the response sheet with the provisional key to calculate the estimated score.

Candidates should keep copies of the downloaded documents for use during the answer key challenge process.

What candidates should know

The UGC-NET provisional answer key will be released along with an objection window, allowing candidates to challenge incorrect answers through the designated online portal by paying a non-refundable fee per question. NTA will review valid objections before preparing the final answer key, which will be used to determine the results.

Once the final key is issued, no requests for re-checking or re-evaluation will be accepted. Candidates should carefully verify their response sheets and submit objections within the specified deadline.