UGC NET June 2026 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check how to download hall ticket

NTA has released the UGC NET June 2026 admit cards for candidates appearing between June 22 and June 30. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session on June 17. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official UGC NET website.

The admit cards have been issued for candidates scheduled to appear in the examination between June 22 and June 30, 2026.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted at multiple centres across India on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30. The exam is conducted to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and other academic opportunities, including PhD admissions as per applicable guidelines.

Earlier, NTA had released the Advance City Intimation Slip on June 10, providing candidates with details about their allotted examination city and exam date. The facility was introduced to help candidates plan their travel and make necessary arrangements ahead of the examination.

Along with the admit card, candidates are required to download and carry the undertaking form available on the official website. NTA has advised applicants to carefully check all details mentioned on their hall tickets and follow the examination instructions.

Candidates facing any issues while downloading their admit cards or finding errors in the details can contact the NTA Helpdesk for assistance. They are also advised to regularly visit the official UGC NET website for further updates and important announcements related to the examination.