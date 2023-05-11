Search icon
UGC NET June 2023 Registration: Know how to apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; exam date, application fee

Once registration portal opens, eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

File photo

UGC NET 2023 June Registration: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the UGC NET June session 2023. UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and College. Once registration portal opens, eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed the UGC NET registration and examination dates on Twitter. “Submission of Online Application Form will begin from 10 May 2023 and end on 31 May 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M). Dates of Examination from 13 June 2023 to 22 June 2023. The candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (http://nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates,” UGC Chairman in an official tweet said.

UGC NET June Cycle information brochure will be available soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA to conduct the UGC NET 2023 June cycle exam between June 13 to June 22, 2023. 

UGC NET June 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET June 2023 Registration
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET 2023 Application Fee

  • General/ Unreserved Rs. 1150/-
  • General-EWS/OBC-NCL Rs. 600/-
  • SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 325/-
  • Third Gender: Rs. 325/-

