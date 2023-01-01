UGC NET June 2023 exam: Registrations to end soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the UGC NET June 2023 exam dates. The examination for June cycle 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023.

Kumar, on Thursday, told IANS that the application process had started and students across the country could submit their applications online from December 29 to January 17, 2023 up till 5 p.m.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of `Assistant Professor` and `Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor` in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The schedule for the same has been declared and all other details have been made available on the official website, the UGC Chairman added.

Earlier, late on Wednesday night, the exam schedule of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduation was declared, which will be conducted from June 1-10, next year.

According to the UGC, the application process for CUET-PG is expected to start in mid-March, 2023.

Kumar added: "It is a great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score."

For CUET-PG, universities can complete the admission process by the end of July, 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1.

Other than the application process of CUET-UG, the academic year 2023-24 will start in the first week of February, 2023.

CUET-UG exams will be conducted between May 21-31.

(with inputs from IANS)