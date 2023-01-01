Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UGC NET June 2023 exam: Registrations to end soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

UGC NET June 2023: NTA will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in CBT mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

UGC NET June 2023 exam: Registrations to end soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to apply
File photo

University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the UGC NET June 2023 exam dates. The examination for June cycle 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023.

Kumar, on Thursday, told IANS that the application process had started and students across the country could submit their applications online from December 29 to January 17, 2023 up till 5 p.m.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of `Assistant Professor` and `Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor` in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The schedule for the same has been declared and all other details have been made available on the official website, the UGC Chairman added.

READ: CBSE Class 12 revised date sheet 2023 released: Check new dates, exam timing and other important details here

 

Earlier, late on Wednesday night, the exam schedule of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduation was declared, which will be conducted from June 1-10, next year.

According to the UGC, the application process for CUET-PG is expected to start in mid-March, 2023.

Kumar added: "It is a great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score."

For CUET-PG, universities can complete the admission process by the end of July, 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1.

Other than the application process of CUET-UG, the academic year 2023-24 will start in the first week of February, 2023.

CUET-UG exams will be conducted between May 21-31.

(with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 561 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.