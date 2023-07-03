Search icon
UGC NET June 2023 answer key expected this week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase - I examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode from June 13 to June 17, 2023. NTA UGC NET Phase 2 examinations were conducted on June 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET 2023 answer keys soon. As per reports, provisional answer keys for NTA UGC NET is likely to be released by July 9. Once released, candidates can download UGC NET June 2023 answerkey through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Check Provisional Key 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” link on the homepage. 
  • Enter the required details to login -- application number and date of birth. 
  • Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

