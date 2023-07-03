UGC NET June 2023 answer key expected this week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET 2023 answer keys soon. As per reports, provisional answer keys for NTA UGC NET is likely to be released by July 9. Once released, candidates can download UGC NET June 2023 answerkey through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase - I examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode from June 13 to June 17, 2023. NTA UGC NET Phase 2 examinations were conducted on June 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Check Provisional Key