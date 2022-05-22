UGC NET Exam: NTA opens correction window to edit December 2021, June 2022 application form

File photo

UGC NET: The application form correction window has been opened up by the National Testing Agency for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. Candidates can make changes to their application forms through the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to edit the NTA UGC NET application form is May 23 (up to 9 pm).

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles),” reads the NTA notification.

NTA is going to conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects. A new subject, Hindu Studies, has also been added to the list this year.

The notification also read, “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 23 May 2022 (up to 9 PM). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking and UPI. Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.”