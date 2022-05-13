UGC NET Exam 2022: New subject Hindu Studies added to list, all you need to know

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

UGC NET 2022 Exams: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects. This year a new subject, Hindu Studies has been added to the list. The online submission of the UGC NET merged cycles for December 2021 and June 2022, is available till May 20, 2022.

The online submission for UGC NET 2022 application began on April 30 and will continue till May 20 up to 5 pm. The last date for submission of the examination fee is up to 11.50 pm on May 20. UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has gone live since April 30, 2022.

Fee structure

1. NTA has hiked the UGC NET application fee for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 by approximately 10%.

2. For the general category the application fee has been raised by Rs 100 to Rs 1,100. Last year the charges were Rs 1,000.

3. UGC NET application fee for EWS and OBC-NCL is raised by Rs 50 taking it to Rs 550.

4. The fee for SC, ST, PwD, and transgender has been hiked by Rs 25 to Rs 275 this year.

Important details

1. NTA will conduct UGC NET for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professors in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

2. Till now the UGC NET tests were conducted in 81 subjects. This year a new subject Hindu Studies with a code of 102 has been added.

3. The slots of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) of both UGC NET December 2021 and UGC NET June 2022 cycles have been merged.

4. The methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) remains unchanged.

5. The UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in 541 different centres across the country. Previous year, the exam was held in 239 locations.

6. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also included a complete list of exam centre cities in the announcement.

7. The last date to apply for the UGC NET exam is May 20. UGC NET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Exam pattern

1. The UGC NET 2022 examination will be held for 180 minutes or three hours in two different shifts.

2. The first shift exam will begin from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

3. Paper I will have 100 marks, Paper 2 will have 200 marks in the objective type question format.

4. Attempting all questions in UGC NET 2022 examination is compulsory.

5. Each question carries two marks. The UGC NET 2022 exam will be in English and Hindi medium only.