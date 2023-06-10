UGC NET Exam admit card expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, phase 1 exams from June 13

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) admit card soon for June cycle. NTA has released the exam city slip on the official website for both Phases 1 and 2 and admit cards are expected to be out soon. Once released, aspirants can download the NTA UGC NET hall ticket through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase 1 exam for the UGC NET is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 17 June, 2023 whereas the UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted from 19 to 22 June, 2023.

UGC NET Admit Card- Steps to Check

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card.” link

Login again using the application number and password.

Your UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UGC NET Admit card

Important dates