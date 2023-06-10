Search icon
UGC NET Exam admit card expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, phase 1 exams from June 13

The Phase 1 exam for the UGC NET is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 17 June, 2023 whereas the UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted from 19 to 22 June, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) admit card soon for June cycle. NTA has released the exam city slip on the official website for both Phases 1 and 2 and admit cards are expected to be out soon. Once released, aspirants can download the NTA UGC NET hall ticket through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC NET Admit Card- Steps to Check 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the “UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card.” link
  • Login again using the application number and password.
  • Your UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the UGC NET Admit card 

Important dates

  • Downloading of Admit Card: To be released soon
  • Date of Examination Schedule: 13, 17 June, 2023 (phase 1) and 19, 22 June (Phase 2)

