UGC NET Exam 2024 admit card released; check direct link, steps to download

Candidates who registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the admit card for the UGC NET 2024 exams. The hall tickets have been released for the August 21, 22, and 23, 2024 exam dates.

Candidates who registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To access the admit cards, candidates need to use their application ID and date of birth.

UGC NET June 2024 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Select the UGC NET June 2024 admit card link that is available on the home page.

Enter your login details.

Click ‘submit’ and your admit card will be shown on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The UGC NET examination will be held from August 21, up to September 4, 2024. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts, with the first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.