UGC NET Exam 2021 from today: Know exam day guidelines, dress code, COVID-19 protocols to follow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET Exam 2021 from today at various exam centres across the country. The UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 Combined Exam will continue till December 5, 2021, through the offline mode.

The candidates appearing for the exams are advised to check the official website of University Grants Commission - ugcnet.nta.nic.in for exam day guidelines and recent updates. NTA has released exam day guidelines and instructions for candidates that include COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing of masks, use of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and such others.

The UGC has released the admit cards for the applicants who will appear for the UGC NET Exams 2021 from November 20 to 24. The admit cards for the remaining days of UGC NET 2021 are yet to be released by the National Testing Agency. Admit card is a mandatory document to appear for the examination without which no candidate will be allowed to write the exams.

UGC NET Exam 2021 guidelines

The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC NET Exam 2021 in two different shifts.

Paper-1 will be the same for all the students. Paper-2 will be according to the preferred choices and options filled by the applicants.

Candidates must carry admit cards along with any two government-issued photo ID cards for verification purposes.

Candidates must reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the reporting time of the exam.

UGC NET Exam 2021 exam would be conducted in computer-based online mode.

Mobile phones, electronic calculators, or electronic gadgets are strictly not allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates appearing for the exams must have a black/ blue ballpoint pen to fill OMR sheet.

Candidates must not wear shirts, full shoes or any fancy jewellery, as per UGC guidelines.

Wear face masks, carry a sanitizer, and maintain social distancing inside and outside the examination hall.