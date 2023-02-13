Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Released: UGC NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA has released the UGC NET December 2022 session exam city intimation slip at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Released: UGC NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2022 session | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) Has released the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET Exam 2023 can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the examination city intimation slip.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/wef 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official website.

Read: UGC NET 2022 December admit card to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here

UGC NET exam 2022 city intimation slip: How to download

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022”
  • Key in your login details
  • Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference. 

UGC NET December 2022: Important details 

The UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled for March 10, 2023. Candidates can check the UGC NET 2023 Subject and date-wise schedule (Phase I, 57 Subjects) from the official website. UGC NET 2023 will have a total of 57 subjects exam which will be conducted by NTA. 

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 exam is being conducted to hire candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.