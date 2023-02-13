Released: UGC NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2022 session | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) Has released the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET Exam 2023 can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the examination city intimation slip.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/wef 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official website.

UGC NET exam 2022 city intimation slip: How to download

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022”

Key in your login details

Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

UGC NET December 2022: Important details

The UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled for March 10, 2023. Candidates can check the UGC NET 2023 Subject and date-wise schedule (Phase I, 57 Subjects) from the official website. UGC NET 2023 will have a total of 57 subjects exam which will be conducted by NTA.

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 exam is being conducted to hire candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.