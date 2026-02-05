FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie

Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you

Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused

Bitcoin crashes to 16-month low amid Donald Trump-linked geopolitical shock, will it breach $70,000 level?

Royale Touche CSR Engagement Spans Education, Healthcare, Community Welfare With Contributions Exceeding 75 Lakh

After Pakistan-Bangladesh threats to boycott T20 World Cup, another blow to Team India, Harshit Rana joins Washington Sundar in injury list

Who is Ravneet Singh Bittu? Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP leader and Punjab fomer CM's grandson, calls him 'traitor', here's why

Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu bring OTT’s biggest gang war to cinemas, will release on...

EDUCATION

UGC NET December Results 2025 OUT: How many students have qualified for Assistant Professor JRF, PhD only? Check subject-wise cutoff list here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the result.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 12:08 PM IST

UGC NET December Results 2025 OUT: How many students have qualified for Assistant Professor JRF, PhD only? Check subject-wise cutoff list here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the result. The UGC-NET December 2025 examination was conducted by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on 31 December 2025, 02, 03, 05, 06 & 07 January 2026. The mode of the exam was Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

  • Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Submit details
  • Download and print the scorecard

How many students have qualified?

  • 5,108 candidates have qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility
  • 54,713 candidates are eligible for Assistant Professor posts and PhD admission
  • 17,058 candidates have qualified for PhD admission only

What are the cutoffs?

cutoff 1

cutoff 2

Cutoff 3

cutoff 4

Direct link to cutoff

 

