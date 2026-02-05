UGC NET December Results 2025 OUT: How many students have qualified for Assistant Professor JRF, PhD only? Check subject-wise cutoff list here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the result.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the result. The UGC-NET December 2025 examination was conducted by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on 31 December 2025, 02, 03, 05, 06 & 07 January 2026. The mode of the exam was Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit details

Download and print the scorecard

How many students have qualified?

5,108 candidates have qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility

54,713 candidates are eligible for Assistant Professor posts and PhD admission

17,058 candidates have qualified for PhD admission only

What are the cutoffs?

Direct link to cutoff