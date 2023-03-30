Search icon
UGC NET December Result 2022 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, when and where to check scores

Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December result on the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the result of the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle soon. UGC NET December 2022 exam was conducted from February 21 to March 15, 2023, in five phases. Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December result on the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA released the answer key for UGC NET 2022 December cycle on March 23 at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The objection window was available till March 25, 2023.

The UGC NET December 2022 was conducted in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the UGC NET December 2022 exam. The UGC NET December 2022 was conducted from February 21 to March 16, 2023. 

UGC NET December Result 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result” link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Marking Scheme: Each question is of 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test.

