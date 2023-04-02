Search icon
UGC NET December Result 2022 expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, June 2023 cycle exam from June 13

Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December result through the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle soon. UGC NET December 2022 exam was conducted from February 21 to March 15, 2023, in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres. Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December result through the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA released the answer key for UGC NET 2022 December cycle on March 23 at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The objection window was available till March 25, 2023.

A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the UGC NET December 2022 exam. The UGC NET December 2022 was conducted from February 21 to March 16, 2023. 

NTA is all set to conduct the UGC NET 2023 June cycle exam between June 13 to June 22, 2023. Earlier, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023,” UGC Chairman tweeted.

UGC NET December Result 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result” link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Marking Scheme: Each question is of 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test.

