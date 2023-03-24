UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link, know how to raise objections

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the answer key for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle on March 23. UGC NET December 2022 exam was conducted from February 21 to March 15, 2023, in five phases.

“The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge.The procedure for the challenge of Answer Key is as enclosed as Annexure 2,” reads the official statement.

The last date to raise objections, against the UGC NET answer key is March 25, 2023.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December answer key on the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET final answer result is expected to be declared soon.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result/Answer Key” link

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Marking Scheme: Each question is of 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: direct link