UGC NET December 2026 Result LIVE: NTA to soon announce result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; what candidate should know

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET December 2025 Result on its official portal today, February 4, 2026. Once released, the candidates can check the UGC NET December 2025 result by clicking on the result link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result will confirm eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions under the revised UGC guidelines.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Steps to download scorecard

Follow these steps once the link is active:

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit details

Download and print the scorecard

​Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies for future admission or recruitment processes.



UGC NET December 2025 Result: What candidates should know?



The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts—the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. It was held in computer-based mode across multiple shifts and subjects. The final results will be calculated based on the revised Answer Key and announced accordingly.

UGC NET eligibility for Assistant Professor posts is valid permanently. However, NET scores used for PhD admissions without JRF are valid for one year from the result date. JRF validity extends to three years for fellowship activation. Candidates should carefully plan admissions and applications within these timelines.



UGC NET December 2025 Result: How to check the cutoff

For the cutoff, Candidates can access the NTC official site, as it will be available in the result section or as a separate PDF. The cutoff marks vary for each subject and category, including General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD. You can also check the subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks on the official website.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: What happens after the result is announced

The qualifying candidates can apply for Assistant Professor positions as vacancies arise. They can pursue funded PhD programs and research fellowships with JRF and can Seek Ph.D. admission without JRF, based on NET score and interview, subject to university norms.



UGC NET December 2025 Result: What documents are required for future applications

Downloaded scorecard

E-certificate (once issued)

Category certificate (if applicable)

Photo ID proof

These documents may be required for university recruitment or PhD admissions

UGC NET 2025 Result Live: English JRF Cut-off



The previous cycle’s (June 2025) JRF cut-off for English was: For Unreserved category: 188; for OBC (NCL): 176; for EWS: 180, and for SC: 166



​