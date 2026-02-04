UGC NET December 2026 Result LIVE: NTA to soon announce result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; what candidate should know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

President's Rule revoked in Manipur, will normalcy return to the northeastern state?

Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'

R Madhavan reveals why he quit acting for 4 years, recalls incident that shook his life: 'I was really...'

Imran Khan's comeback faces another setback, hai film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, delayed for...'I'm urge to...'

Why did Mamata Banerjee call ECI, 'WhatsApp Commission' in Supreme Court? Is poll panel biased, 'unfairly targeting' West Bengal?

'Korean Love' striking similarities with Blue Whale, fatal online task-based games behind scores of suicides

Why India cannot stop buying Russian crude oil, despite Donald Trump's claim?

Dacoit backs out clashing with Dhurandhar 2, Toxic; Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's crime thriller will now release on...

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Udhampur, operation underway

What is 'Korean Love', game behind 3 minors' suicide in Ghaziabad; know format, tasks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'

Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood

R Madhavan reveals why he quit acting for 4 years, recalls incident that shook his life: 'I was really...'

R Madhavan reveals why he quit acting for 4 years, recalls incident that shook

Imran Khan's comeback faces another setback, hai film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, delayed for...'I'm urge to...'

Imran Khan's comeback faces another setback, hai film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...

The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,

The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud

The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UGC NET December 2026 Result LIVE: NTA to soon announce result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; what candidate should know

The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts—the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

UGC NET December 2026 Result LIVE: NTA to soon announce result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; what candidate should know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET December 2025 Result on its official portal today, February 4, 2026. Once released, the candidates can check the UGC NET December 2025 result by clicking on the result link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result will confirm eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions under the revised UGC guidelines.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Steps to download scorecard

  • Follow these steps once the link is active:
  • Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Submit details
  • Download and print the scorecard
  • ​Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies for future admission or recruitment processes.


UGC NET December 2025 Result: What candidates should know?

The UGC NET December 2025  exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts—the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. It was held in computer-based mode across multiple shifts and subjects. The final results will be calculated based on the revised Answer Key and announced accordingly.

UGC NET eligibility for Assistant Professor posts is valid permanently. However, NET scores used for PhD admissions without JRF are valid for one year from the result date. JRF validity extends to three years for fellowship activation. Candidates should carefully plan admissions and applications within these timelines.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: How to check the cutoff 

For the cutoff, Candidates can access the NTC official site, as it will be available in the result section or as a separate PDF. The cutoff marks vary for each subject and category, including General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD. You can also check the subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks on the official website. 

UGC NET December 2025 Result: What happens after the result is announced

The qualifying candidates can apply for Assistant Professor positions as vacancies arise. They can pursue funded PhD programs and research fellowships with JRF and can Seek Ph.D. admission without JRF, based on NET score and interview, subject to university norms. 

UGC NET December 2025 Result: What documents are required for future applications

  • Downloaded scorecard
  • E-certificate (once issued)
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Photo ID proof
  • These documents may be required for university recruitment or PhD admissions

UGC NET 2025 Result Live: English JRF Cut-off

The previous cycle’s (June 2025) JRF cut-off for English was: For Unreserved category: 188; for OBC (NCL): 176; for EWS: 180, and for SC: 166


Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
President's Rule withdrawn from Manipur, will normalcy return to the northeastern state?
President's Rule withdrawn from Manipur, will normalcy return?
Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'
Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood
R Madhavan reveals why he quit acting for 4 years, recalls incident that shook his life: 'I was really...'
R Madhavan reveals why he quit acting for 4 years, recalls incident that shook
Imran Khan's comeback faces another setback, hai film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, delayed for...'I'm urge to...'
Imran Khan's comeback faces another setback, hai film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum
Why did Mamata Banerjee call ECI, 'WhatsApp Commission' in Supreme Court? Is poll panel biased, 'unfairly targeting' West Bengal?
Why did Mamata Banerjee call ECI, 'WhatsApp Commission' in Supreme Court?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement