UGC NET December 2026 Result LIVE: NTA to soon announce result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; what candidate should know

President's Rule revoked in Manipur, will normalcy return to the northeastern state?
Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'
R Madhavan reveals why he quit acting for 4 years, recalls incident that shook his life: 'I was really...'
Imran Khan's comeback faces another setback, hai film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, delayed for...'I'm urge to...'
Why did Mamata Banerjee call ECI, 'WhatsApp Commission' in Supreme Court? Is poll panel biased, 'unfairly targeting' West Bengal?
'Korean Love' striking similarities with Blue Whale, fatal online task-based games behind scores of suicides
Why India cannot stop buying Russian crude oil, despite Donald Trump's claim?
Dacoit backs out clashing with Dhurandhar 2, Toxic; Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's crime thriller will now release on...
Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Udhampur, operation underway
What is 'Korean Love', game behind 3 minors' suicide in Ghaziabad; know format, tasks
EDUCATION
The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts—the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET December 2025 Result on its official portal today, February 4, 2026. Once released, the candidates can check the UGC NET December 2025 result by clicking on the result link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result will confirm eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions under the revised UGC guidelines.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Steps to download scorecard
UGC NET December 2025 Result: What candidates should know?
The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts—the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. It was held in computer-based mode across multiple shifts and subjects. The final results will be calculated based on the revised Answer Key and announced accordingly.
UGC NET eligibility for Assistant Professor posts is valid permanently. However, NET scores used for PhD admissions without JRF are valid for one year from the result date. JRF validity extends to three years for fellowship activation. Candidates should carefully plan admissions and applications within these timelines.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: How to check the cutoff
For the cutoff, Candidates can access the NTC official site, as it will be available in the result section or as a separate PDF. The cutoff marks vary for each subject and category, including General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD. You can also check the subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks on the official website.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: What happens after the result is announced
The qualifying candidates can apply for Assistant Professor positions as vacancies arise. They can pursue funded PhD programs and research fellowships with JRF and can Seek Ph.D. admission without JRF, based on NET score and interview, subject to university norms.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: What documents are required for future applications
UGC NET 2025 Result Live: English JRF Cut-off
The previous cycle’s (June 2025) JRF cut-off for English was: For Unreserved category: 188; for OBC (NCL): 176; for EWS: 180, and for SC: 166