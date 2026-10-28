UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: How to apply, fee details and key instructions

NTA extends UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline without late fee. Check application steps, payment instructions and exam date updates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for UGC NET December 2026, giving candidates additional time to submit their application forms without paying a late fee. The extension was announced through an official notice issued on October 27.

Candidates can complete the registration process through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

What is the revised UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline?

The earlier deadline for submitting application forms without a late fee was October 28. This was to be followed by a three-day extended window during which candidates would have been required to pay an additional Rs 500.

However, under the revised schedule, applicants can submit their forms during the extended period without paying the additional charge.

How to apply for UGC NET December 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their applications:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET December 2026 application link.

Register using a valid email address and mobile number. Existing users can log in with their credentials.

Enter the required personal and academic details and note down the application number.

Complete the live photograph capture and upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents in the prescribed format.

Review the information carefully before submitting the application.

Pay the examination fee online and verify the payment status.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

According to the NTA information bulletin, the application confirmation page will be generated only after successful payment of the examination fee. Candidates are advised to retain both the confirmation page and proof of payment for future reference.

Have the UGC NET December 2026 exam dates changed?

The October 27 notice does not announce any changes to the examination dates. NTA has advised candidates to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

Applicants should regularly check nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates, examination instructions and further announcements.