UGC NET will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and also on December 21. The morning shift is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December exam city slip is expected to be released on Monday, November 23. Candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET December exam 2026 can check and download the city intimation slip PDF from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download the UGC NET December city intimation slip PDF, the login credentials needed are - application number, password.

UGC NET will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and also on December 21. The morning shift is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Steps to download UGC NET December city intimation slip PDF

To download the UGC NET December city intimation slip PDF, the candidates can follow these steps. For downloading the UGC NET December city slip, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the UGC NET December city slip PDF link. Enter application number and password as the login credentials required. The UGC NET December city slip PDF will be displayed on the screen for download. Save the UGC NET December city slip PDF and take a print out.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UGC NET December city slip PDF link

Step 3: Use application number, password as the required login credentials

Step 4: UGC NET December city slip PDF will appear on the screen for download

Step 5: Save UGC NET December city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UGC NET December Admit Card PDF: How to download​

The UGC NET December admit card PDF will be available for download on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in three to four days before the exam. To download it, candidates need to go to the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the UGC NET December hall ticket PDF link.

Enter the application number and password as the required login credentials. The UGC NET December hall ticket will be available for download, save the UGC NET December admit card PDF and take a printout.

Step 1: Visit the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UGC NET December hall ticket link

Step 3: Use application number, password as the required login credentials

Step 4: UGC NET December hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Step 5: Save UGC NET December hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.